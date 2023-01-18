AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -212.5%

In the last trading session, 2.56 million shares of the AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.60, and it changed around $0.39 or 32.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.46M. AGRI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.10, offering almost -281.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.88% since then. We note from AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 144.71K.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AGRI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

Instantly AGRI has showed a green trend with a performance of 32.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6800 on Tuesday, 01/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 41.59% year-to-date, but still up 32.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) is 44.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGRI is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -212.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -212.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) estimates and forecasts

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.00 percent over the past six months and at a -44.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.90%.

2 analysts expect AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. to make $8.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.44% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares, and 7.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.89%. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Friess Associates Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.89% of the shares, which is about 0.45 million shares worth $1.04 million.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC, with 0.21% or 32430.0 shares worth $74913.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 17646.0 shares worth $40762.0, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares.