Why Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.97 million shares of the Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.92, and it changed around $0.11 or 6.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.00M. TGL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.80, offering almost -931.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.35% since then. We note from Treasure Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 147.02K.

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information

Instantly TGL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.1800 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 39.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.85% year-to-date, but still up 10.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) is -7.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 88070.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.2 day(s).

TGL Dividends

Treasure Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.54% of Treasure Global Inc. shares, and 0.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.49%. Treasure Global Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Marshall Wace LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.19% of the shares, which is about 33486.0 shares worth $63623.0.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.15% or 25431.0 shares worth $48318.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 7048.0 shares worth $13391.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.