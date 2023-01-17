Why Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 60.5 million shares of the Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.78, and it changed around $0.13 or 7.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.69M. JSPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.72, offering almost -277.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.09% since then. We note from Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended JSPR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) trade information

Instantly JSPR has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.8500 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 268.61% year-to-date, but still up 20.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) is 193.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44760.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JSPR is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -461.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -96.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) estimates and forecasts

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.72 percent over the past six months and at a 67.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 49.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.70% in the next quarter.

JSPR Dividends

Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 20.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.58% of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 60.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.91%. Jasper Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.95% of the shares, which is about 5.85 million shares worth $11.3 million.

Abingworth, LLP, with 15.34% or 5.63 million shares worth $10.86 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.27 million shares worth $0.53 million, making up 0.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.39 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.