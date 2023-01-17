Why Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.56 million shares of the Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.20, and it changed around $0.22 or 11.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.73M. GSUN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $95.00, offering almost -4218.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.27% since then. We note from Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) trade information

Instantly GSUN has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.97 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 100.00% year-to-date, but still down -1.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) is 69.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) estimates and forecasts

GSUN Dividends

Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 16.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.84% of Golden Sun Education Group Limited shares, and 0.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.28%. Golden Sun Education Group Limited stock is held by 3 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.08% of the shares, which is about 10734.0 shares worth $0.18 million.

UBS Group AG, with 0.01% or 1363.0 shares worth $22353.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.