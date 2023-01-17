WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 8.01 million shares of the WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.80, and it changed around $0.08 or 4.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.25B. WE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.83, offering almost -446.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.33% since then. We note from WeWork Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.16 million.

WeWork Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended WE as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. WeWork Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Instantly WE has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8850 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.87% year-to-date, but still up 30.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) is -5.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 58.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WE is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

WeWork Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.91 percent over the past six months and at a 86.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.40%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $871.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect WeWork Inc. to make $937.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 13.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.60% of WeWork Inc. shares, and 89.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.50%. WeWork Inc. stock is held by 179 institutions, with SB Global Advisers Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 45.72% of the shares, which is about 324.35 million shares worth $1.63 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 11.77% or 83.51 million shares worth $419.2 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 11.72 million shares worth $48.06 million, making up 1.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund held roughly 10.42 million shares worth around $52.3 million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.