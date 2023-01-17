VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.93 million shares of the VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) were traded, and its beta was 3.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.29, and it changed around $0.04 or 16.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.80M. VVPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.91, offering almost -903.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.69% since then. We note from VivoPower International PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 222.85K.

VivoPower International PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VVPR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VivoPower International PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

Instantly VVPR has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3319 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.12% year-to-date, but still down -1.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) is -15.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VVPR is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1624.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1624.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.90%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.20%.

VVPR Dividends

VivoPower International PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 24.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.96% of VivoPower International PLC shares, and 8.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.72%. VivoPower International PLC stock is held by 12 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.34% of the shares, which is about 78600.0 shares worth $0.11 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.13% or 29641.0 shares worth $41200.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 27588.0 shares worth $38347.0, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares.