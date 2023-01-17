Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.09, and it changed around -$0.06 or -1.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $504.19M. VLN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.48, offering almost -46.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.76% since then. We note from Valens Semiconductor Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 362.16K.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) trade information

Instantly VLN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.60 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.10% year-to-date, but still up 3.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) is -4.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VLN is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -155.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) estimates and forecasts

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.77 percent over the past six months and at a 62.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Valens Semiconductor Ltd. to make $22.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.07 million and $20.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.50%.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -47.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

VLN Dividends

Valens Semiconductor Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.35% of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. shares, and 48.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.34%. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.32% of the shares, which is about 16.01 million shares worth $55.73 million.

Linse Capital Llc, with 11.40% or 11.19 million shares worth $38.94 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.