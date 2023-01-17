The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -79.06%

In the last trading session, 4.78 million shares of the The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around $0.22 or 20.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.10M. NCTY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.26, offering almost -385.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.12% since then. We note from The9 Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 206.63K.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

Instantly NCTY has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5900 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 127.51% year-to-date, but still up 112.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) is 68.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.65 day(s).

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.25%.

NCTY Dividends

The9 Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 29.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.13% of The9 Limited shares, and 4.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.86%. The9 Limited stock is held by 22 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.61% of the shares, which is about 0.37 million shares worth $0.62 million.

Group One Trading, L.P., with 0.42% or 97625.0 shares worth $0.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 8161.0 shares worth $13710.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.