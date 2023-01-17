TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.68 million shares of the TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.88, and it changed around $0.06 or 7.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $119.20M. WULF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.79, offering almost -1694.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.5% since then. We note from TeraWulf Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 591.07K.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

Instantly WULF has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9499 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.21% year-to-date, but still up 29.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) is 25.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.11 day(s).

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.72%.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and October 31.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.76% of TeraWulf Inc. shares, and 6.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.51%. TeraWulf Inc. stock is held by 95 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.55% of the shares, which is about 2.25 million shares worth $1.98 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.07% or 1.55 million shares worth $1.37 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.69 million shares worth $1.49 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $0.47 million, which represents about 0.36% of the total shares outstanding.