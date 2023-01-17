TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Gain Of 8.71%

In the last trading session, 7.72 million shares of the TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.48, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.49M. TCBP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $175.00, offering almost -3806.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.28% since then. We note from TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 78.70K.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TCBP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

Instantly TCBP has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.61 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 53.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.36% year-to-date, but still up 16.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) is 4.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 78170.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.09, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -9.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TCBP is forecast to be at a low of $4.09 and a high of $4.09. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 8.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) estimates and forecasts

TCBP Dividends

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.81% of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc shares, and 12.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.06%. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc stock is held by 7 institutions, with Legal & General Group PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.54% of the shares, which is about 0.21 million shares worth $76250.0.

KCL Capital, LP, with 0.26% or 100000.0 shares worth $36790.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.