Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 2.78 million shares of the Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around $0.02 or 3.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.30M. SDIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.43, offering almost -2120.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.46% since then. We note from Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 739.26K.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SDIG as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.33 for the current quarter.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Instantly SDIG has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7730 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.88% year-to-date, but still up 40.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) is 27.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.37 day(s).

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.43 percent over the past six months and at a -98.70% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 94.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 65.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 351.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. to make $29.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.02 million and $17.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 342.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 75.90%.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 16.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.77% of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares, and 42.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.10%. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stock is held by 77 institutions, with Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.46% of the shares, which is about 1.26 million shares worth $2.1 million.

Toroso Investments, LLC, with 4.63% or 1.07 million shares worth $1.78 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 1.06 million shares worth $2.66 million, making up 4.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $0.99 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.