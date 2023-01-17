Stock Performance And Outlook Of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER)

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) were traded, and its beta was 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.00, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.89M. ACER currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.56, offering almost -52.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.0% since then. We note from Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 524.92K.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) trade information

Instantly ACER has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.18 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.52% year-to-date, but still up 7.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) is -6.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 59600.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day(s).

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) estimates and forecasts

Acer Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 95.55 percent over the past six months and at a -38.89% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -226.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -177.40% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.00%.

ACER Dividends

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 06.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.74% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 26.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.76%. Acer Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.65% of the shares, which is about 0.74 million shares worth $0.93 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.76% or 0.28 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.28 million shares worth $0.35 million, making up 1.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 58632.0 shares worth around $73876.0, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.