Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 4.91 million shares of the Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) were traded, and its beta was 2.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.43, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.20M. ANY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.41, offering almost -693.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.51% since then. We note from Sphere 3D Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 663.27K.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5000 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 54.26% year-to-date, but still up 59.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) is 21.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.03 day(s).

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 70.90%. Sphere 3D Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 41.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.52% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares, and 10.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.94%. Sphere 3D Corp. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.68% of the shares, which is about 0.43 million shares worth $0.23 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.67% or 0.43 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 22706.0 shares worth $12165.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.