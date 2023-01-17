SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 5.57 million shares of the SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.21, and it changed around $0.11 or 10.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $217.70M. SOUN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.14, offering almost -1399.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.14% since then. We note from SoundHound AI Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 735.34K.

SoundHound AI Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SOUN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SoundHound AI Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

Instantly SOUN has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2700 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.64% year-to-date, but still up 13.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) is 6.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOUN is forecast to be at a low of $1.60 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -313.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect SoundHound AI Inc. to make $11.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 17.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.97% of SoundHound AI Inc. shares, and 10.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.65%. SoundHound AI Inc. stock is held by 43 institutions, with Anchorage Capital Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.04% of the shares, which is about 3.2 million shares worth $8.57 million.

Cota Capital Management, Llc, with 1.30% or 2.04 million shares worth $5.46 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.51 million shares worth $4.05 million, making up 0.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF held roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $3.31 million, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.