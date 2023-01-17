Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.92 million shares of the Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.73, and it changed around $0.16 or 3.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $871.60M. SANA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.05, offering almost -154.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.4% since then. We note from Sana Biotechnology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Instantly SANA has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.74 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.75% year-to-date, but still up 30.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) is 4.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 23.08 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Sana Biotechnology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.84 percent over the past six months and at a -1.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.30% in the next quarter.

SANA Dividends

Sana Biotechnology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 20.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.27% of Sana Biotechnology Inc. shares, and 88.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.82%. Sana Biotechnology Inc. stock is held by 187 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 18.00% of the shares, which is about 34.24 million shares worth $220.16 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 5.79% or 11.01 million shares worth $70.8 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.65 million shares worth $27.92 million, making up 2.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.55 million shares worth around $16.37 million, which represents about 1.34% of the total shares outstanding.