Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) Stock Forecast: $3.00 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 2.33 million shares of the Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) were traded, and its beta was 2.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.29, and it changed around $0.01 or 5.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.27M. RUBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.73, offering almost -3255.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.72% since then. We note from Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RUBY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.39 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) trade information

Instantly RUBY has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3103 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 68.40% year-to-date, but still up 61.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) is 63.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RUBY is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -934.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -934.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) estimates and forecasts

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.71 percent over the past six months and at a 19.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 29.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.70% in the next quarter.

RUBY Dividends

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 27.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.52% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 87.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.17%. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 107 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 42.62% of the shares, which is about 38.51 million shares worth $32.76 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.97% or 13.53 million shares worth $11.51 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 4.55 million shares worth $3.19 million, making up 5.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 2.25 million shares worth around $1.92 million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.