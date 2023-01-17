Risk-Takers Will Like EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT).

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) were traded, and its beta was 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.04, and it changed around $0.09 or 1.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $168.69M. EYPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.41, offering almost -185.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.55% since then. We note from EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 180.06K.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EYPT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.7 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) trade information

Instantly EYPT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.80 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.00% year-to-date, but still up 54.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) is 72.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EYPT is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $52.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -931.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -316.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) estimates and forecasts

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.14 percent over the past six months and at a -8.37% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $9.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.20%.

EYPT Dividends

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 06.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.72% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 89.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.22%. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 126 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.00% of the shares, which is about 5.45 million shares worth $42.89 million.

Essex Woodlands Management Inc., with 12.30% or 4.19 million shares worth $32.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 1.73 million shares worth $15.76 million, making up 5.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held roughly 1.17 million shares worth around $10.71 million, which represents about 3.44% of the total shares outstanding.