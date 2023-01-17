Risk-Takers Will Like Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN).

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around $0.08 or 26.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.10M. CUEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.44, offering almost -542.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.53% since then. We note from Cuentas Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 605.73K.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) trade information

Instantly CUEN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 26.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4100 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 65.11% year-to-date, but still up 33.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) is 8.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 93300.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.75 day(s).

CUEN Dividends

Cuentas Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 20.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.91% of Cuentas Inc. shares, and 2.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.65%. Cuentas Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.71% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $74364.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.25% or 41899.0 shares worth $26241.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $71420.0, making up 0.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 11438.0 shares worth around $7163.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.