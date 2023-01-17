Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 28.61 million shares of the Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) were traded, and its beta was 4.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.02, and it changed around -$0.13 or -2.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.03B. RIOT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.66, offering almost -293.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.01% since then. We note from Riot Platforms Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.43 million.

Riot Platforms Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RIOT as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Riot Platforms Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Instantly RIOT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.49 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 77.58% year-to-date, but still up 40.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) is 47.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIOT is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -149.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

Riot Platforms Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.08 percent over the past six months and at a -565.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 87.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 95.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $57.89 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Riot Platforms Inc. to make $85.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.80%. Riot Platforms Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 71.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

RIOT Dividends

Riot Platforms Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 20.

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.61% of Riot Platforms Inc. shares, and 32.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.52%. Riot Platforms Inc. stock is held by 312 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.80% of the shares, which is about 11.37 million shares worth $47.64 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.92% or 8.23 million shares worth $34.46 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.55 million shares worth $14.87 million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.06 million shares worth around $12.8 million, which represents about 1.83% of the total shares outstanding.