Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: RPID) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.59 million shares of the Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.00M. RPID currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.98, offering almost -565.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.04% since then. We note from Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 81.02K.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RPID as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.37 for the current quarter.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) trade information

Instantly RPID has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4800 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.47% year-to-date, but still up 7.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) is -24.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RPID is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -566.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -566.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (RPID) estimates and forecasts

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.46 percent over the past six months and at a 48.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -26.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. to make $5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.00%.

RPID Dividends

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 12.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.75% of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. shares, and 88.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.45%. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. stock is held by 87 institutions, with Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 23.18% of the shares, which is about 8.43 million shares worth $36.27 million.

Kennedy Lewis Management LP, with 13.58% or 4.94 million shares worth $21.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.19 million shares worth $5.12 million, making up 3.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $3.99 million, which represents about 2.55% of the total shares outstanding.