Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 4.56 million shares of the Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have been traded, and its beta is 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.81, and it changed around $0.18 or 1.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.77B. PTON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.35, offering almost -241.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.61% since then. We note from Peloton Interactive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.65 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended PTON as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.65 for the current quarter.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Instantly PTON has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.85 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 46.47% year-to-date, but still up 30.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is -0.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PTON is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 61.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Peloton Interactive Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 37.15 percent over the past six months and at a 41.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 48.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $650.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 23 analysts expect Peloton Interactive Inc. to make $880.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 06 and February 10.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.91% of Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, and 85.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.93%. Peloton Interactive Inc. stock is held by 641 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.32% of the shares, which is about 44.79 million shares worth $411.15 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.40% or 26.27 million shares worth $241.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 9.79 million shares worth $89.84 million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.59 million shares worth around $78.86 million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.