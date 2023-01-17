Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.8 million shares of the Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.36, and it changed around $0.06 or 19.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.80M. ONCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.48, offering almost -1144.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.11% since then. We note from Oncorus Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 144.89K.

Oncorus Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ONCR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oncorus Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.76 for the current quarter.

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) trade information

Instantly ONCR has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3860 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 42.12% year-to-date, but still up 22.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) is -6.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONCR is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1844.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -455.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) estimates and forecasts

Oncorus Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.52 percent over the past six months and at a -11.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.60%.

ONCR Dividends

Oncorus Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 13.

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.93% of Oncorus Inc. shares, and 62.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.01%. Oncorus Inc. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.12% of the shares, which is about 3.15 million shares worth $1.13 million.

MPM Asset Management, LLC, with 10.97% or 2.85 million shares worth $1.03 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $95343.0, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $80985.0, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.