Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 1.43 million shares of the Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) have been traded, and its beta is 3.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.27, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $291.10M. OCGN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.53, offering almost -256.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.17% since then. We note from Ocugen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.04 million.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Instantly OCGN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.92% on intraday trading today. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3500 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.93%. We can see from the shorts that 43.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.05 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Ocugen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.61 percent over the past six months and at a -30.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -42.90% in the next quarter.

6 analysts expect Ocugen Inc. to make $2.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 65.20%.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 27.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.58% of Ocugen Inc. shares, and 39.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.27%. Ocugen Inc. stock is held by 182 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.14% of the shares, which is about 30.62 million shares worth $69.5 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.36% or 13.78 million shares worth $31.27 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 20.97 million shares worth $37.33 million, making up 9.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.5 million shares worth around $14.76 million, which represents about 3.00% of the total shares outstanding.