Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.06, and it changed around -$0.37 or -6.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $394.22M. NIU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.15, offering almost -219.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.21% since then. We note from Niu Technologies’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

Instantly NIU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.53 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.82% year-to-date, but still up 3.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is -3.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.14 day(s).

Niu Technologies (NIU) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $79.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Niu Technologies to make $115 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -12.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.00%. Niu Technologies earnings are expected to increase by 32.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 2.98% per year for the next five years.

NIU Dividends

Niu Technologies’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 10.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Niu Technologies shares, and 33.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.97%. Niu Technologies stock is held by 119 institutions, with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.98% of the shares, which is about 5.48 million shares worth $27.56 million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with 7.98% or 5.48 million shares worth $27.56 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.14 million shares worth $10.74 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $3.13 million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.