NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) were traded, and its beta was -0.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.77, and it changed around $0.02 or 2.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.20M. NRBO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.85, offering almost -8192.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.71 million.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

Instantly NRBO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7929 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.29% year-to-date, but still up 8.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) is -53.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NRBO is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -679.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -679.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -95.42 percent over the past six months and at a 41.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 30 and April 03.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.92% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 2.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.25%. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 11393.0 shares worth $8770.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.09% or 3765.0 shares worth $2898.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 9409.0 shares worth $7243.0, making up 0.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held roughly 2846.0 shares worth around $2190.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.