Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.45 million shares of the Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.66, and it changed around $6.12 or 28.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $74.10M. NVCN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.92, offering almost 20.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 83.41% since then. We note from Neovasc Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 48700.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.14K.

Neovasc Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NVCN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Neovasc Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.96 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) trade information

Instantly NVCN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 28.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.28 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.37% year-to-date, but still up 13.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) is 125.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11640.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -38.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVCN is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 27.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) estimates and forecasts

Neovasc Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 259.60 percent over the past six months and at a -41.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 64.70%.

NVCN Dividends

Neovasc Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 13.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.01% of Neovasc Inc. shares, and 5.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.01%. Neovasc Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.69% of the shares, which is about 18780.0 shares worth $0.52 million.

Magnetar Financial LLC, with 0.58% or 15804.0 shares worth $0.43 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 854.0 shares worth $23467.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.