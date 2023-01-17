Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.96, and it changed around $0.07 or 8.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $110.95M. MREO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.85, offering almost -92.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.75% since then. We note from Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 605.26K.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Instantly MREO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0200 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.36% year-to-date, but still up 2.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) is 12.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.65 day(s).

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Mereo BioPharma Group plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.69 percent over the past six months and at a 82.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.40%.

MREO Dividends

Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 31.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares, and 56.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.82%. Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock is held by 79 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.49% of the shares, which is about 10.61 million shares worth $9.98 million.

Rubric Capital Management LP, with 8.29% or 10.37 million shares worth $9.75 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Tekla Healthcare Investors and Tekla Life Sciences Investors were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.06 million shares worth $1.0 million, making up 0.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Life Sciences Investors held roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $0.46 million, which represents about 0.39% of the total shares outstanding.