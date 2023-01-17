Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 4.87 million shares of the Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.27, and it changed around $0.03 or 13.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.58M. WNW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.27, offering almost -1111.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Instantly WNW has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2699 on Friday, 01/13/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 41.10% year-to-date, but still up 15.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) is -85.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.16 day(s).

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) estimates and forecasts

WNW Dividends

Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.20% of Meiwu Technology Company Limited shares, and 0.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.57%. Meiwu Technology Company Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.25% of the shares, which is about 83300.0 shares worth $22449.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.13% or 41954.0 shares worth $11306.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

