Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around -$0.03 or -8.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.81M. LHDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.47, offering almost -2309.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.52% since then. We note from Lucira Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.53 million.

Lucira Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LHDX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Lucira Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) trade information

Instantly LHDX has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4700 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 180.20% year-to-date, but still down -21.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) is 3.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 71410.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.44 day(s).

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) estimates and forecasts

Lucira Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -87.89 percent over the past six months and at a 63.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 157.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Lucira Health Inc. to make $90.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.3 million and $61.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 79.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.30%.

Lucira Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -84.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.80% per year for the next five years.

LHDX Dividends

Lucira Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 13.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.65% of Lucira Health Inc. shares, and 58.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.21%. Lucira Health Inc. stock is held by 46 institutions, with EPIQ Capital Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 34.01% of the shares, which is about 13.64 million shares worth $25.37 million.

Eclipse Ventures, LLC, with 15.52% or 6.22 million shares worth $11.58 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.46 million shares worth $0.86 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $0.55 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.