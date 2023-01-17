Let’s Talk About How American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 8.28 million shares of the American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) were traded, and its beta was 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.71, and it changed around -$0.15 or -16.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.78M. AVCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.75, offering almost -4230.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.41% since then. We note from American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.02 million.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) trade information

Instantly AVCT has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4600 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 51.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.29% year-to-date, but still down -46.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) is -30.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. to make $26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

AVCT Dividends

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.15% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. shares, and 5.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.52%. American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Cresset Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.49% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.5 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.38% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.39 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 51709.0 shares worth $0.19 million, making up 0.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 50738.0 shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.