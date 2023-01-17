Let’s Get Started On The Oragenics Inc. (AMEX: OGEN) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.58 million shares of the Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) were traded, and its beta was 0.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around $0.01 or 6.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.89M. OGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.50, offering almost -257.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from Oragenics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 743.68K.

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) trade information

Instantly OGEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 29.31% year-to-date, but still down -2.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) is -24.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.3 day(s).

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.90%, up from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $87k and $15k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.70%.

OGEN Dividends

Oragenics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 27.

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.71% of Oragenics Inc. shares, and 9.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.59%. Oragenics Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.35% of the shares, which is about 5.06 million shares worth $1.75 million.

Sara-Bay Financial, with 1.73% or 2.01 million shares worth $0.46 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.56 million shares worth $1.23 million, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $0.47 million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.