Let’s Discuss The Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) were traded, and its beta was 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.46, and it changed around $0.07 or 17.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.30M. GNLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.40, offering almost -4334.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.3% since then. We note from Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 634.13K.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GNLN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.12 for the current quarter.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) trade information

Instantly GNLN has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4620 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 60.70% year-to-date, but still up 32.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) is 2.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNLN is forecast to be at a low of $0.75 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -334.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -63.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) estimates and forecasts

Greenlane Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -88.15 percent over the past six months and at a -139.36% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 72.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Greenlane Holdings Inc. to make $28.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $56.02 million and $46.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -51.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -39.70%.

GNLN Dividends

Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 03.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.31% of Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares, and 21.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.31%. Greenlane Holdings Inc. stock is held by 55 institutions, with Creative Planning being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 34.41% of the shares, which is about 2.57 million shares worth $1.19 million.

Twin Focus Capital Partners, LLC, with 2.85% or 0.21 million shares worth $98527.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 0.1 million shares worth $47258.0, making up 1.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 79967.0 shares worth around $36944.0, which represents about 1.07% of the total shares outstanding.