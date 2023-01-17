Let’s Discuss The Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 2.32 million shares of the Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) have been traded, and its beta is -0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.43, and it changed around $0.21 or 16.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.60M. ATXI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.75, offering almost -1211.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.87% since then. We note from Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ATXI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avenue Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Instantly ATXI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 16.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7000 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.17% year-to-date, but still up 5.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) is -10.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $180.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATXI is forecast to be at a low of $180.00 and a high of $180.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12487.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12487.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.40%.

ATXI Dividends

Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.45% of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 12.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.72%. Avenue Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.75% of the shares, which is about 35865.0 shares worth $52305.0.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.30% or 14342.0 shares worth $20916.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 8335.0 shares worth $12155.0, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3511.0 shares worth around $5120.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.