Is Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 1.73 million shares of the Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.44, and it changed around $0.17 or 13.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $99.60M. AQMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.67, offering almost -15.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.28% since then. We note from Aqua Metals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 341.22K.

Aqua Metals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AQMS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aqua Metals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) trade information

Instantly AQMS has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4700 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.20% year-to-date, but still up 33.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is 133.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 24.96 day(s).

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) estimates and forecasts

Aqua Metals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 74.02 percent over the past six months and at a 19.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 23.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -30.60%, down from the previous year.

2 analysts expect Aqua Metals Inc. to make $120k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -30.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.80%. Aqua Metals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 35.00% per year for the next five years.

AQMS Dividends

Aqua Metals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.70% of Aqua Metals Inc. shares, and 18.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.35%. Aqua Metals Inc. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Baird Financial Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.66% of the shares, which is about 3.59 million shares worth $2.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.38% or 2.6 million shares worth $2.11 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.58 million shares worth $1.28 million, making up 2.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.99 million shares worth around $0.8 million, which represents about 1.29% of the total shares outstanding.