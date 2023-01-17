Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 2.46 million shares of the Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.57, and it changed around $0.07 or 2.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $568.40M. NVTA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.70, offering almost -394.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.02% since then. We note from Invitae Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.28 million.

Invitae Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended NVTA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Invitae Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.63 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) trade information

Instantly NVTA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.66 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.41% year-to-date, but still up 25.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) is 16.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.84, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVTA is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 61.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) estimates and forecasts

Invitae Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.28 percent over the past six months and at a 21.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $131.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Invitae Corporation to make $125.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $126.55 million and $126.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.90%. Invitae Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 59.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

NVTA Dividends

Invitae Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.02% of Invitae Corporation shares, and 84.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.25%. Invitae Corporation stock is held by 383 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.95% of the shares, which is about 30.47 million shares worth $74.95 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.00% or 21.17 million shares worth $51.67 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 20.1 million shares worth $49.43 million, making up 8.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.77 million shares worth around $16.52 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.