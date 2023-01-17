Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 0.81 million shares of the Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.73, and it changed around $0.32 or 22.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $166.30M. ISPO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $108.00, offering almost -6142.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.51% since then. We note from Inspirato Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 163.84K.

Inspirato Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ISPO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inspirato Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) trade information

Instantly ISPO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 22.70% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9600 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.49% year-to-date, but still up 16.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) is -18.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ISPO is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -189.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) estimates and forecasts

Inspirato Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.81 percent over the past six months and at a 97.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.20%.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $91.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Inspirato Incorporated to make $94.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

ISPO Dividends

Inspirato Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 08.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.44% of Inspirato Incorporated shares, and 71.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.50%. Inspirato Incorporated stock is held by 68 institutions, with KPCB XIV Associates, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 22.67% of the shares, which is about 11.89 million shares worth $28.06 million.

Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC, with 20.43% or 10.72 million shares worth $49.62 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.43 million shares worth $6.62 million, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $2.35 million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.