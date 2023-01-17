Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 14.99 million shares of the Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) were traded, and its beta was 2.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.58, and it changed around $0.15 or 10.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $419.00M. HUT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.34, offering almost -427.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.63% since then. We note from Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.98 million.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5900 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 85.88% year-to-date, but still up 72.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) is 51.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUT is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -279.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Hut 8 Mining Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.90%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 20.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.96% of Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, and 10.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.68%. Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock is held by 172 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.18% of the shares, which is about 2.59 million shares worth $4.09 million.

Pinpoint Asset Management Limited, with 0.75% or 1.66 million shares worth $2.62 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 6.99 million shares worth $11.05 million, making up 3.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF held roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $2.76 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.