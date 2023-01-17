Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.39, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.09M. HSDT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.43, offering almost -1292.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.72% since then. We note from Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 843.14K.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HSDT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) trade information

Instantly HSDT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4000 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.69% year-to-date, but still up 31.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) is 45.07% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HSDT is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1182.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -156.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) estimates and forecasts

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.66 percent over the past six months and at a 76.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 87.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 88.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $170k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies Inc. to make $340k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $80k and $258k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 112.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.80%.

HSDT Dividends

Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 17.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.01% of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. shares, and 3.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.29%. Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Delta Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.22% of the shares, which is about 62284.0 shares worth $17159.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.16% or 46370.0 shares worth $54716.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 10339.0 shares worth $12200.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7141.0 shares worth around $8426.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.