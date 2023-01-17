HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $2.50 In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.01, and it changed around $0.18 or 20.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.70M. HTCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.19, offering almost -512.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.77% since then. We note from HeartCore Enterprises Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 693.67K.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) trade information

Instantly HTCR has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4080 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.99% year-to-date, but still up 24.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) is -8.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43220.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HTCR is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -147.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -147.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) estimates and forecasts

HTCR Dividends

HeartCore Enterprises Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 76.82% of HeartCore Enterprises Inc. shares, and 0.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.63%. HeartCore Enterprises Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.21% of the shares, which is about 37339.0 shares worth $37712.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.08% or 13602.0 shares worth $13738.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.