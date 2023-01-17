Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.43 million shares of the Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around $0.01 or 5.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.99M. HCTI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.79, offering almost -678.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.17% since then. We note from Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HCTI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Healthcare Triangle Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) trade information

Instantly HCTI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2433 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.31% year-to-date, but still up 20.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) is -8.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HCTI is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -552.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -552.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Healthcare Triangle Inc. to make $12.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.70%.

HCTI Dividends

Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 63.77% of Healthcare Triangle Inc. shares, and 7.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.85%. Healthcare Triangle Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.40% of the shares, which is about 3.08 million shares worth $0.71 million.

Gladstone Institutional Advisory Llc, with 0.17% or 70000.0 shares worth $16247.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 57602.0 shares worth $13369.0, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 4362.0 shares worth around $1012.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.