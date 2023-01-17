Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE)

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around $0.05 or 19.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.80M. PHGE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.14, offering almost -590.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.06% since then. We note from BiomX Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 370.30K.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) trade information

Instantly PHGE has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 66.04% year-to-date, but still up 40.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) is 73.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PHGE is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3125.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -545.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) estimates and forecasts

BiomX Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.31 percent over the past six months and at a 29.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.80%.

PHGE Dividends

BiomX Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.76% of BiomX Inc. shares, and 20.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.62%. BiomX Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.38% of the shares, which is about 2.81 million shares worth $2.05 million.

Johnson & Johnson, with 7.12% or 2.13 million shares worth $1.56 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.33 million shares worth $0.24 million, making up 1.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 58700.0 shares worth around $42851.0, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.