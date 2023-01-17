Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA)

In the last trading session, 6.48 million shares of the Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.07M. TRKA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.50, offering almost -1053.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.77% since then. We note from Troika Media Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.98 million.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

Instantly TRKA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1420 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.22% year-to-date, but still up 18.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) is 11.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.19 day(s).

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -55.70%.

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.72% of Troika Media Group Inc. shares, and 6.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.39%. Troika Media Group Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with HighTower Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.17% of the shares, which is about 2.04 million shares worth $1.55 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.16% or 1.39 million shares worth $1.05 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.31 million shares worth $1.0 million, making up 2.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $90095.0, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.