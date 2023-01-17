Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX)

In today’s recent session, 2.4 million shares of the RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.59, and it changed around -$0.16 or -6.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.16B. RLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.97, offering almost -53.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.25% since then. We note from RLX Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.20 million.

RLX Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RLX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. RLX Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Instantly RLX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.78 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.57% year-to-date, but still up 7.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) is 3.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RLX is forecast to be at a low of $18.41 and a high of $65.81. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2440.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -610.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -31.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $81.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -65.10%.

RLX Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -27.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.71% per year for the next five years.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 13.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.34% of RLX Technology Inc. shares, and 29.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.25%. RLX Technology Inc. stock is held by 176 institutions, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 6.46% of the shares, which is about 60.07 million shares worth $154.68 million.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC, with 3.32% or 30.89 million shares worth $79.55 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 10.14 million shares worth $26.1 million, making up 1.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 9.48 million shares worth around $24.42 million, which represents about 1.02% of the total shares outstanding.