Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS)

In the last trading session, 10.9 million shares of the Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) were traded, and its beta was -0.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around $0.0 or -2.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.68M. NVOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.32, offering almost -2453.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13. We note from Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Instantly NVOS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3300 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 60.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.61% year-to-date, but still down -12.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) is -40.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47890.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.27 day(s).

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.60%.

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 17 and January 23.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.78% of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. shares, and 1.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.40%. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.08% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $0.48 million.

Royal Bank of Canada, with 0.37% or 86885.0 shares worth $0.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $0.48 million, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 24974.0 shares worth around $26222.0, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.