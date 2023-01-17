Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE)

In today’s recent session, 1.43 million shares of the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) have been traded, and its beta is 4.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.29, and it changed around $0.16 or 5.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $354.10M. HIVE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.10, offering almost -267.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.66% since then. We note from HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Instantly HIVE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.60 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 117.36% year-to-date, but still up 71.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) is 60.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.68 day(s).

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.33 percent over the past six months and at a -291.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -25.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. to make $33.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.70%.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 17.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.60% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares, and 9.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.67%. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 104 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.02% of the shares, which is about 2.49 million shares worth $7.45 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.11% or 0.91 million shares worth $2.73 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 3.65 million shares worth $16.48 million, making up 4.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $2.93 million, which represents about 0.94% of the total shares outstanding.