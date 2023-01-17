Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT)

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around $0.04 or 7.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.50M. FTFT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.08, offering almost -100.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.89% since then. We note from Future FinTech Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 228.80K.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

Instantly FTFT has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5800 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.82% year-to-date, but still up 36.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) is 52.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 22.16 day(s).

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.19 million and $43.9 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.90%. Future FinTech Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 78.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

FTFT Dividends

Future FinTech Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 13 and April 17.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.80% of Future FinTech Group Inc. shares, and 0.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.79%. Future FinTech Group Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Lindbrook Capital, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.14% of the shares, which is about 0.1 million shares worth $43518.0.

Group One Trading, L.P., with 0.11% or 82769.0 shares worth $35118.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 46446.0 shares worth $19707.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.