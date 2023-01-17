Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO)

In today’s recent session, 1.56 million shares of the Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.85M. CBIO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.40, offering almost -53.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.92% since then. We note from Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 874.20K.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) trade information

Instantly CBIO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6400 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 59.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.61% year-to-date, but still down -33.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) is -15.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.85 day(s).

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) estimates and forecasts

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.83 percent over the past six months and at a 131.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 84.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -89.10%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.44 million and $794k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.30%.

CBIO Dividends

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.07% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares, and 20.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.19%. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 16.23% of the shares, which is about 5.11 million shares worth $1.34 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.72% or 2.75 million shares worth $0.72 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.65 million shares worth $0.43 million, making up 5.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $0.27 million, which represents about 3.26% of the total shares outstanding.