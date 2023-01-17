Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY)

In the last trading session, 222.89 million shares of the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.66, and it changed around -$1.58 or -30.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $614.81M. BBBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.06, offering almost -721.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.3% since then. We note from Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 111.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.30 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Instantly BBBY has showed a red trend with a performance of -30.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.87 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 45.82% year-to-date, but still up 179.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is 24.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.06 day(s).

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.21 percent over the past six months and at a -1,002.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -636.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -23.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. to make $1.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -17.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.80%.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 11 and April 17.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.63% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, and 81.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.06%. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock is held by 301 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.57% of the shares, which is about 12.51 million shares worth $62.18 million.

FMR, LLC, with 10.36% or 8.32 million shares worth $41.38 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.07 million shares worth $30.85 million, making up 6.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $9.37 million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.