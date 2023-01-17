First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 3.12 million shares of the First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around -$0.09 or -11.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.30M. FWBI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.80, offering almost -7561.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.85% since then. We note from First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FWBI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. First Wave BioPharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$4.43 for the current quarter.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) trade information

Instantly FWBI has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9900 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.78% year-to-date, but still down -38.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) is -2.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FWBI is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2669.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -515.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) estimates and forecasts

First Wave BioPharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -86.20 percent over the past six months and at a 97.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 95.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 87.90% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.80%.

FWBI Dividends

First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.36% of First Wave BioPharma Inc. shares, and 0.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.77%. First Wave BioPharma Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.13% of the shares, which is about 2894.0 shares worth $17364.0.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.13% or 2934.0 shares worth $17604.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2637.0 shares worth $3902.0, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2146.0 shares worth around $12876.0, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.