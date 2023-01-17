Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.14, and it changed around -$0.36 or -14.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.99M. XPON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.29, offering almost -427.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.94% since then. We note from Expion360 Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) trade information

Instantly XPON has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.96 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 45.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.96% year-to-date, but still up 38.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) is 82.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12870.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) estimates and forecasts

XPON Dividends

Expion360 Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.85% of Expion360 Inc. shares, and 0.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.80%. Expion360 Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Perritt Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.44% of the shares, which is about 30000.0 shares worth $64800.0.

Eidelman Virant Capital, with 0.21% or 14000.0 shares worth $27300.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 30000.0 shares worth $96300.0, making up 0.44% of all outstanding shares.